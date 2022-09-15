Japan buys 97,373 tonnes of food wheat via tenders

Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) bought 97,373 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States and Canada in regular tenders that closed on Thursday.

The world’s sixth-biggest wheat importer, Japan keeps a tight grip on imports of its second most important staple behind rice and buys the majority of it for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.

Details are as follows (in tonnes):

COUNTRY

TYPE

QUANTITY

U.S.

Dard Nothern Spring(protein minimum 14.0 pct)

31,120

*

Canada

Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)

32,460

**

Canada

Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)

33,793

**

* Arriving by Dec 31, 2022

** Loading between Oct 21 and Nov 20, 2022

Source: Ministry of Agriculture

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Fumika Inoue Editing by David Evans)