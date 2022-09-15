Japan buys 97,373 tonnes of food wheat via tenders
Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) bought 97,373 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States and Canada in regular tenders that closed on Thursday.
The world’s sixth-biggest wheat importer, Japan keeps a tight grip on imports of its second most important staple behind rice and buys the majority of it for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.
Details are as follows (in tonnes):
COUNTRY
TYPE
QUANTITY
U.S.
Dard Nothern Spring(protein minimum 14.0 pct)
31,120
*
Canada
Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)
32,460
**
Canada
Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)
33,793
**
* Arriving by Dec 31, 2022
** Loading between Oct 21 and Nov 20, 2022
Source: Ministry of Agriculture
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Fumika Inoue Editing by David Evans)