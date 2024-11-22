Japan crude steel output drops nearly 8% y/y in October on weak demand

Japan’s crude steel output fell 7.8% in October from a year ago, marking an eighth consecutive month of annual decline as demand from local construction and manufacturing industries remained weak, the Japan Iron and Steel Federation said on Thursday.

Crude steel output, which is not seasonally adjusted, dropped to 6.92 million metric tons in October, although it was a 4.6% increase from September.

Production in the world’s third-biggest steelmaking country has been declining, weighed down by slow construction activities amid rising material costs and labour shortages, along with a sluggish recovery in automobile manufacturing, an analyst at the federation said.

Increased imports also added to pressure, the analyst said.

Despite slack demand in Japan and a weaker yen, imports of ordinary steel rose by 8.7% to 3.75 million metric tons in January to September, with imports from China increasing 14%, the federation data showed.

“Along with the slumping overseas markets driven by China’s increasing exports, some Japanese steel exports are also facing headwinds from anti-dumping measures imposed by various countries,” the analyst said.

The Japanese steel industry is feeling a “sense of crisis” as the country’s steel imports for the April-September period reached a 10-year high, with supply from China hitting a record high, an executive of Nippon Steel 5401.T said earlier this month.

The Japanese government may take trade action if needed in response to growing steel exports from China, the world’s biggest steel producer, a government official said last month.

Chinese steelmakers, already exporting at near-decade high volumes, are set to keep pushing out shipments in 2025 to manage overcapacity and soft domestic demand, industry insiders and analysts say, threatening to worsen mounting trade frictions.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Varun H K)