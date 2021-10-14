Japan econmin sees no need to change BOJ’s 2% inflation goal
The Bank of Japan won’t need to alter its 2% inflation target as achieving it will help realise a desirable society with stable prices, Japanese Economy Minister Daishiro Yamagiwa said.
Yamagiwa also told a group of reporters in an interview that he has no intention for now of altering the aim of achieving a primary budget surplus in the fiscal year to March 2026.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko, Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Toby Chopra)