Japan Feb crude import volume down 3.5%

17/03/2023

Japan’s customs-cleared crude oil imports fell 3.5% in February from the same month a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday. Japan, the world’s fourth-biggest crude buyer, imported 2.8 million barrels per day (12.459 million kilolitres) of crude oil.

last month, the preliminary data showed. Japan’s imports of liquefied natural gas totalled 6.402 million tonnes last month, down 9.9% from a year earlier. Imports of thermal coal for power generation increased by 1.4% in February to 9.492 million tonnes, the data showed.

Following is a preliminary breakdown of energy imports for last month, with volumes of crude, oil products and gasoline/naphtha
in million kilolitres; LNG, LPG and coal in million tonnes; values in million yen.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom)

