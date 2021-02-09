Japan finance minister: G7 focus on emerging market debt, digital taxation and digital currency

Recent News

  

10/02/2021

The Group of Seven (G7) financial leaders would kick off debate on Friday on emerging market debt problems, implementation of digital taxation and central bank digital currency, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday.

Britain will chair a meeting of G7 finance ministers and central bank governors on Feb. 12 to try to map a way out of the global economic crisis inflicted by COVID-19 and find a solution to an international tax wrangle.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

