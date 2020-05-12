Recent News

  

Home / World Economy / World Economy News / Japan finance minister says no tax cuts for time being to counter pandemic

Japan finance minister says no tax cuts for time being to counter pandemic

in World Economy News 13/05/2020

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday he was not considering tax cuts, including a reduction in the sales tax, for the time being as a way of easing the economic pain from the coronavirus pandemic.

“Japan’s fiscal condition is in a severe state and will likely turn more dire due to the pandemic,” Aso told parliament.

“Cutting tax isn’t something I have in mind for the time being,” Aso said, when asked by a lawmaker whether the government could cut tax as part of efforts to support an economy suffering from the fallout of the pandemic.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Leika Kihara)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2020 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software