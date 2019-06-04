Japan imports 21.56mln barrels of UAE crude in April

Japan imported 21.564 million barrels of crude oil from the United Arab Emirates in April 2019, data released by the Agency of Energy and Natural Resource in Tokyo showed.

This accounts for 23.7 percent of Japan’s total crude imports, the agency that belong to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, said. Japan’s total crude oil imports in that month amounted to 91.041 million barrels.

Arab oil accounted for 84 per cent of Japan’s petroleum needs in April, it said.

Source: WAM