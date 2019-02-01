Japan imports record US crude in 2018, imports 199,138 b/d in Dec

Japan imported a record 199,138 b/d of crude oil from the US in December and the total US crude shipments in 2018 reached an all-time annual high, allowing the North American producer to break into the top ten supplier list for the first time last year, according to data released by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

The US was the fourth largest crude supplier to Japan in December, when there was no crude imports from Iran over November-December as domestic refiners had suspended their imports ahead of Washington’s reimposed sanctions on November 5.

“The US sanctions against Iran had resulted in the inflow of US crude oil to replace Iranian barrels as a consequence,” Takayuki Nogami, chief economist at Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp. said.

Nogami also added that Japan’s boosted imports of US oil was at the time that “a part of US crude not taken by China came to Japan as a result of the US-China trade dispute.”

China’s crude oil imports from the US tumbled in the fourth quarter last year with no shipments recorded between October and December 2018, latest data released by the General Administration of Customs showed.

Looking forward, industry sources said China’s US crude imports this year could post a double digit percentage fall from 2018 amid ongoing China-US trade tensions.

REPLACEMENT FOR IRANIAN BARRELS

The spike in US crude imports came as Japan did not take any Iranian oil over November-December last year after having lowered its imports to just 48,033 b/d in October, the lowest level since April 2017.

Japan imported 2.52 million barrels or 84,149 b/d of of US crude in November, more than double from 34,690 b/d a year ago, bringing the North American producer as the 10th largest crude supplier in the year to date.

Japan is among eight countries that received 180-day US sanctions waiver until May 4 but the country did not resume loading Iranian oil until January 20 because of the need to clarify shipping, insurance and banking rules.

In December, the US supplies comprised of WTI Midland, Eagle Ford, Southern Green Canyon and White Cliffs grades, accounting for roughly 7% of Japan’s total crude imports of 3 million b/d in the month, METI data showed.

It was Japan’s first import of White Cliffs crude, totaling 497,611 barrels in December, according to METI data, when the imported grade had a gravity of 46.2 API with a sulfur content of 0.09%.

Japan’s US crude imports totaled 18.97 million barrels or 51,986 b/d in 2018, when the North American producer was the eighth largest supplier last year. The US supplies accounted for 2% of Japan’s total crude imports of around 3.06 million b/d in 2018.

CHEAPER THAN PERSIAN GULF, IRANIAN GRADES

Asian trade sources said the country’s sharp increase in US crude imports did not come as a big surprise as various flagship North American export grades have been consistently trading at a discount against comparable light and medium Persian Gulf grades.

The outright price spread between Platts WTI MEH (Magellan East Houston) assessments on a CFR Northeast Asia basis and Abu Dhabi’s light sour Murban crude assessments on a Northeast Asia delivered basis averaged minus 78 cents/b so far this month, minus 13 cents/b in December, minus 65 cents/b in November and minus 83 cents/b in October, S&P Global Platts data showed.

In addition, sources at a Japanese integrated trading company indicated that Southern Green Canyon crude appears to be one of the most economical medium sour grades to replace Iranian Heavy crude which Japanese refiners typically bought on a regular basis prior to the reimposition of US sanctions on Tehran in November last year.

The outright spread between Platts Southern Green Canyon crude assessments on a FOB basis and the corresponding monthly official selling price for Iranian Heavy averaged minus $3.27/b in December, minus $4.27/b in November and minus $3.49/b in October, Platts data showed.

Southern Green Canyon is a medium sour crude with an average API gravity of 28.2 degrees and typical sulfur content of 2.3%, according to crude assays from BP seen by Platts.

For Iranian Heavy, the February 2016 assay report from Iran’s National Iranian Oil Company showed the grade having an API gravity of 30.2 degrees and a sulfur content of 1.91% weight.

JAPAN’S TOP 10 CRUDE OIL SUPPLIERS

Country 2018 2017 Year on year change (%) Saudi Arabia 1,163,610 1,295,468 -10.2 UAE 775,748 779,777 -0.5 Qatar 247,072 236,199 4.6 Kuwait 233,058 236,222 -1.3 Russia 135,611 182,814 -25.8 Iran 127,415 172,216 -26 Iraq 56,079 55,888 0.3 US 51,986 31,251 66.4 Oman 51,502 30,105 71.1 Bahrain 42,887 n/a n/a Other 173,376 213,512 -18.8 Total 3,058,344 3,233,452 -5.4

Source: Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry

Source: Platts