Japan March crude import volume down 0.7% y/y – MOF

Japan’s customs-cleared crude oil imports fell 0.7% in March from the same month a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.

Japan, the world’s fourth-biggest crude buyer, imported 3 million barrels per day (14.782 million kilolitres) of crude oil last month, the preliminary data showed.

Japan’s imports of liquefied natural gas totalled 7.209 million tonnes last month, down 1.2% from a year earlier. Imports of thermal coal for power generation increased 3.4% in March to 9.885 million tonnes, the data showed.

Following is a preliminary breakdown of energy imports for last month, with volumes of crude, oil products and gasoline/naphtha in million kilolitres; LNG, LPG and coal in million tonnes; values in million yen.

March figures Fuel Volume Yr/Yr (%) Value Yr/Yr (%) Mineral Fuels n/a n/a 1,362,559 -11.6 Crude Oil 14.782 -0.7 627,527 -8.3 Oil Products n/a n/a 133,133 -3.6 (Mogas/Naphtha) 2.547 4.5 104,274 6.1 LNG 7.209 -1.2 384,643 -13.5 LPG 0.937 32.1 43,986 13.1 Coal 16.013 2.1 171,739 -26.8 (Thermal Coal) 9.885 3.4 94,370 -24.8

