Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Freight News / Japan March crude import volume down 0.7% y/y – MOF

Japan March crude import volume down 0.7% y/y – MOF

in Freight News 21/04/2020

Japan’s customs-cleared crude oil imports fell 0.7% in March from the same month a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.

Japan, the world’s fourth-biggest crude buyer, imported 3 million barrels per day (14.782 million kilolitres) of crude oil last month, the preliminary data showed.

Japan’s imports of liquefied natural gas totalled 7.209 million tonnes last month, down 1.2% from a year earlier. Imports of thermal coal for power generation increased 3.4% in March to 9.885 million tonnes, the data showed.

Following is a preliminary breakdown of energy imports for last month, with volumes of crude, oil products and gasoline/naphtha in million kilolitres; LNG, LPG and coal in million tonnes; values in million yen.

March figures

                Fuel      Volume   Yr/Yr (%)       Value  Yr/Yr (%)
       Mineral Fuels         n/a         n/a   1,362,559      -11.6
           Crude Oil      14.782        -0.7     627,527       -8.3
        Oil Products         n/a         n/a     133,133       -3.6
     (Mogas/Naphtha)       2.547         4.5     104,274        6.1
                 LNG       7.209        -1.2     384,643      -13.5
                 LPG       0.937        32.1      43,986       13.1
                Coal      16.013         2.1     171,739      -26.8
      (Thermal Coal)       9.885         3.4      94,370      -24.8

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Tom Hogue and Subhranshu Sahu)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2020 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software