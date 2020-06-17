Japan May petchem naphtha imports fall 8% y/y

Japan’s naphtha imports for the petrochemical sector fell 8% in May from the same month a year earlier, government figures showed on Wednesday.

Imports of naphtha for ethylene production totalled 1.14 million tonnes last month, down from 1.24 million tonnes in the same month a year earlier, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said.

Following is a table of naphtha import volume.

Name May 2020 Apr 2020 May 2019 Total import (kilolitres) 1,649,735 1,455,294 1,819,940 Total import (tonnes) 1,138,684 1,003,577 1,235,621 Total import value ($) 325,724,436 379,991,416 715,072,405 $/Tonne 286.1 378.6 578.7 Currency rate (yen/$) 107.6 108.6 111.1 Yen/kilolitre 21,245 28,357 43,652

