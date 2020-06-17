Recent News

  

Japan May petchem naphtha imports fall 8% y/y

Japan’s naphtha imports for the petrochemical sector fell 8% in May from the same month a year earlier, government figures showed on Wednesday.

Imports of naphtha for ethylene production totalled 1.14 million tonnes last month, down from 1.24 million tonnes in the same month a year earlier, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said.
Following is a table of naphtha import volume.

                     Name       May 2020        Apr 2020            May 2019
   Total import (kilolitres)    1,649,735       1,455,294           1,819,940 
       Total import (tonnes)    1,138,684       1,003,577           1,235,621 
      Total import value ($)  325,724,436     379,991,416         715,072,405 
                     $/Tonne        286.1           378.6               578.7 
      Currency rate (yen/$)         107.6           108.6               111.1 
               Yen/kilolitre       21,245          28,357              43,652

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

