Japan Oct-Dec crude steel output forecast to fall 1.4% Y/Y – METI

Japan’s crude steel output is forecast to fall 1.4% in the October-December quarter from a year earlier due to softer automobile demand and sluggish activities in the manufacturing sector,the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said.

It would mark a fourth consecutive quarterly decrease.

The ministry estimated crude steel output in the world’s third-biggest steel producer to be 21.3 million metric tons for the three months, down from 21.6 million tons a year earlier, though it would log a 0.9% increase from the previous quarter.

Demand for steel products, including those for exports, is forecast to fall 2.1% to 19.31 million tonnes in October-December compared with a year earlier, the ministry said, citing an industry survey.

Exports are forecast to fall 0.3%, the ministry said.

“In the automotive sector, there are signs of a recovery in production, but recovery in demand itself is not strong enough,” Manabu Nabeshima, director of METI’s metal industries division, told a news conference.

“The construction sector is also expected to remain weak due to ongoing labor shortages and high costs,” he added.

