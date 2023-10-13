Japan Oct-Dec crude steel output forecast to rise 4.3% Y/Y – METI

Japan’s crude steel output is forecast to rise 4.3% in the October-December quarter from a year earlier on the back of a recovery in automobile production, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry(METI) said on Thursday.

It would mark a second consecutive quarterly increase.

The ministry estimated crude steel output in the world’s third-biggest steel producer to be 22.33 million metric tons for the October to December period, up from 21.41 million tons a year earlier.

It also expects to log a 1.7% rise from the previous quarter.

But demand for steel products, including those for exports, is forecast to fall 0.6% to 20.50 million tons in October-December compared with a year earlier, the ministry said, citing an industry survey.

Exports are forecast to increase 1.6%, the ministry said.

“Domestic steel demand for automobiles will likely remain strong thanks to improved supply in semiconductors, but demand for other manufacturing industries and the construction segment looks to stay weak,” Daisuke Matsuno, director of METI’s metal industries division, told a press conference.

Production by Japanese automakers, such as Toyota Motor 7203.T and Honda Motor 7267.T, have picked up this year as a supply crunch of chips and other parts has eased.

An expected rise in crude steel output also reflects slow production a year earlier because of maintenance at some blast furnaces, Matsuno said.

Despite the expected rise in steel exports this quarter, the overall trend for exports would be sluggish as steel prices elsewhere in Asia were seen staying low due to slack demand in China, Matsuno added.

Last month, Japan Iron and Steel Federation Chairman Yoshihisa Kitano said crude steel output was expected to remain less than 90 million tons in the fiscal year to next March due to weak domestic demand from construction and other sectors.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; editing by Robert Birsel)