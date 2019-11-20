Recent News

  

Japan Oct petchem naphtha imports fall 27% y/y

in Freight News 20/11/2019

Japan’s naphtha imports for the petrochemical sector fell 27% in October from a year earlier, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed.

Imports of naphtha for ethylene production totalled 0.95 million tonnes last month, down from 1.29 million tonnes in the same month a year earlier.

Following is a table of naphtha import volume.

Name           Oct 2019         Sep 2019          Oct 2018
        Total import (kilolitres)        1,391,977        1,537,674         1,896,980 
            Total import (tonnes)          950,667        1,055,274         1,293,837 
           Total import value ($)      466,750,396      528,641,458       881,255,303 
                          $/Tonne            491.0            501.0             681.1 
           Currency rate (yen/$)             107.8            106.7             112.9 
                    Yen/kilolitre           36,147           36,683            52,448

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

