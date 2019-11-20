Japan Oct petchem naphtha imports fall 27% y/y

Japan’s naphtha imports for the petrochemical sector fell 27% in October from a year earlier, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed.

Imports of naphtha for ethylene production totalled 0.95 million tonnes last month, down from 1.29 million tonnes in the same month a year earlier.

Following is a table of naphtha import volume.

Name Oct 2019 Sep 2019 Oct 2018 Total import (kilolitres) 1,391,977 1,537,674 1,896,980 Total import (tonnes) 950,667 1,055,274 1,293,837 Total import value ($) 466,750,396 528,641,458 881,255,303 $/Tonne 491.0 501.0 681.1 Currency rate (yen/$) 107.8 106.7 112.9 Yen/kilolitre 36,147 36,683 52,448

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)