Japan offers to buy 137,570 tonnes food wheat via tender

in Freight News 03/09/2019

Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture is seeking to buy a total of 137,570 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender that will close late on Wednesday.

Japan, the world’s sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country’s second most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month. Details are as follows (in tonnes):

 COUNTRY       TYPE                                               QUANTITY         
 U.S.          Western White                                      18,790      *
 U.S.          Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)                         15,710      *
 U.S.          Dark Northern Spring(protein minimum 14.0 pct)     34,725      **
 Canada        Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)       34,925      **
 Australia     Standard White(west Australia)                     33,420      ***
 
Shipments: *Arrival by Dec 31, **Loading between Oct 21 and Nov 20, ***Loading
between Nov 1 and Nov 30
Source: Ministry of Agriculture

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Yoko Matsudaira; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

