Japan offers to buy 137,570 tonnes food wheat via tender

Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture is seeking to buy a total of 137,570 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender that will close late on Wednesday.

Japan, the world’s sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country’s second most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month. Details are as follows (in tonnes):

COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY U.S. Western White 18,790 * U.S. Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard) 15,710 * U.S. Dark Northern Spring(protein minimum 14.0 pct) 34,725 ** Canada Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct) 34,925 ** Australia Standard White(west Australia) 33,420 *** Shipments: *Arrival by Dec 31, **Loading between Oct 21 and Nov 20, ***Loading between Nov 1 and Nov 30 Source: Ministry of Agriculture

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Yoko Matsudaira; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)