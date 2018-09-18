Japan offers to buy 149,586 tonnes of food wheat via tender

Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture is seeking to buy 149,586 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender that will close late on Thursday.

Japan, the world’s sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country’s second-most important staple after rice, and buys majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued thrice a month.

Details are as follows (in tonnes):

COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY U.S. Western White 10,239 * U.S. Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard) 14,840 * U.S. Western White 24,120 * U.S. Dark Northern Spring(14.0%) 29,511 *** Canada Western Red Spring(13.5%) 34,756 * Australia Standard White(West Australia) 36,120 **

Shipments: * Loading between Oct. 21 and Nov. 20, 2018

** Loading between Nov. 1 and Nov. 30, 2018

*** Arriving by Dec. 31, 2018

Source: Ministry of Agriculture

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)