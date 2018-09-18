Japan offers to buy 149,586 tonnes of food wheat via tender

Recent News

  

Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture is seeking to buy 149,586 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender that will close late on Thursday.

Japan, the world’s sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country’s second-most important staple after rice, and buys majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued thrice a month.

Details are as follows (in tonnes):

 COUNTRY      TYPE                                            QUANTITY       
 U.S.         Western White                                       10,239  *
 U.S.         Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)                          14,840  *
                                                                          
 U.S.         Western White                                       24,120  *
                                                                          
 U.S.         Dark Northern Spring(14.0%)                         29,511  ***
                                                                          
 Canada       Western Red Spring(13.5%)                           34,756  *
 Australia    Standard White(West Australia)                      36,120  **

Shipments: * Loading between Oct. 21 and Nov. 20, 2018
** Loading between Nov. 1 and Nov. 30, 2018
*** Arriving by Dec. 31, 2018

Source: Ministry of Agriculture

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

