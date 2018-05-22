Japan offers to buy 96,870 tonnes food wheat via tender

Recent News

  

Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture is seeking to buy a total of 96,870 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States and Canada in a regular tender that will close late on Thursday.

Japan, the world’s sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country’s second most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Yoko Matsudaira; Editing by Sunil Nair)

