Japan power firms’ May LNG consumption falls 0.5 pct yr/yr

Japanese power companies consumed 3.55 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for power generation in May, down 0.5 percent from a year ago, reflecting robust power generation from hydro, nuclear and renewable energy, preliminary electricity data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed.

Following is a table outlining the main fuels used in power generation by type, but it excludes fuel used for in-house power generation. Units are in tonnes or kilolitre (kl).

The following table lays out the amount of electricity generation by fuel type, and the share in percent. Units are in billion kWh. Renewable energy includes power generated from wind, solar, geothermal, biomass and waste.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; editing by Richard Pullin)