Japan reaffirms commitment to develop East Container Terminal

Dr. Hiroto Izumi, the Japanese Prime Minister’s Special Advisor, reaffirmed his Government’s commitment to develop the East Container Terminal of the Colombo South Harbour as a joint venture partnership of Sri Lanka and India, at a meeting he had with Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe recently.

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe met Dr. Hiroto Izumi, the Japanese Prime Minister’s Special Advisor, Akira Sugiyama, Ambassador of Japan and his team at Temple Trees.

“We made great progress on Japan- Sri Lanka economic cooperation,” the Prime Minister said.

“The East Container Terminal of the Colombo South Harbour will remain under the ownership of Sri Lanka, while there will be a joint venture with the partnership of Sri Lanka, India and Japan to manage the terminal. The Bandaranaike International Airport expansion project will also receive Japanese assistance. The light Railway Transit (LRT) project is now underway,” Prime Minister Wickremesinghe said.

“A LNG terminal will be built in Sri Lanka with Japanese assistance. Under the Greater Kandy Urban Development Plan, the City of Kandy will be developed with an aim to preserve the landscape and attract tourists, in line of the master plan developed for the City of Kyoto, Japan,” the Prime Minister Wickremesinghe further added.

During the meeting, the two sides also discussed the freedom of navigation in the Indian Ocean.

Ministers Mangala Samaraweera, Ravi Karunanayake, Kabir Hashim, Malik Samarawickrema, Sagala Ratnayaka and Prime Minister’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake and Treasury Secretary Dr. R. H. S. Samarathunga were also present at the meeting.

Source: DailyNews