Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Commodity News / Japan, Saudi Arabia to enhance mineral supply chain – Jiji

Japan, Saudi Arabia to enhance mineral supply chain – Jiji

in Commodity News 16/12/2023

Japan and Saudi Arabia are set to sign a memorandum of cooperation to enhance supply chain of key minerals as early as late this month, Japan’s Jiji press reported on Friday.

Japan will work with Saudi Arabia to expedite mining development in Africa and other regions to promote decarbonisation and strengthen economic security, Jiji press reported, without citing sources.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; editing by David Evans)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2023 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software