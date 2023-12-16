Japan, Saudi Arabia to enhance mineral supply chain – Jiji
Japan and Saudi Arabia are set to sign a memorandum of cooperation to enhance supply chain of key minerals as early as late this month, Japan’s Jiji press reported on Friday.
Japan will work with Saudi Arabia to expedite mining development in Africa and other regions to promote decarbonisation and strengthen economic security, Jiji press reported, without citing sources.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; editing by David Evans)