Japan seeks 101,243 tonnes of food wheat via tender

Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture sought 101,243 tonnes of food quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender.

Japan, the world’s sixth-largest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country’s second-most important staple after rice and buys the majority of it for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.

COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY U.S. Western White 16,755 * U.S. Dark Northern Spring(protein minimum 14.0%) 7,655 * U.S. Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard) 29,080 * Canada Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5%) 29,343 * Australia Standard White(West Australia) 18,410 * Shipments: * Loading between Aug 1 and Aug 31

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Fumika Inoue, editing by Louise Heavens)