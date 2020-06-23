Recent News

  

Japan seeks 101,243 tonnes of food wheat via tender

in Freight News 24/06/2020

Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture sought 101,243 tonnes of food quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender.

Japan, the world’s sixth-largest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country’s second-most important staple after rice and buys the majority of it for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.

 COUNTRY       TYPE                                                  QUANTITY           
 U.S.          Western White                                         16,755        *
 U.S.          Dark Northern Spring(protein minimum 14.0%)           7,655         *
 U.S.          Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)                            29,080        *
 Canada        Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5%)             29,343        *
 Australia     Standard White(West Australia)                        18,410        *
 
    Shipments: * Loading between Aug 1 and Aug 31

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Fumika Inoue, editing by Louise Heavens)

