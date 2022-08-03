Japan seeks 122,103 tonnes of food wheat via tenders

Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) is seeking to buy 122,103 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in regular tenders that will close on Thursday.

The world’s sixth-biggest wheat importer, Japan keeps a tight grip on imports of its second most important staple behind rice and buys the majority of it for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.

Source: Ministry of Agriculture