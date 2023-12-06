Japan seeks 132,504 metric tons of food wheat via tender

Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) is looking to buy a total of 132,504 metric tons of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender that will close on Thursday.

Japan, the world’s sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of its second-most important staple after rice, buying a majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)