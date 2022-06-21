Japan seeks 168,330 tonnes of food wheat via tenders

Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) is seeking to buy a total of 168,330 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in regular tenders that will close on Thursday.

Japan, the world’s sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country’s second most important staple behind rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Fumika Inoue Editing by David Goodman )