Japan seeks 89,873 tons of food wheat via tender

Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) is seeking to buy a total of 89,873 metric tons of food-quality wheat from the United States and Canada in a regular tender that will close on Thursday.

Japan, the world’s sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of its second-most important staple after rice, buying a majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.

Details of the tender are as follows (in metric ton):

COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY U.S. Dark Northern Spring (protein minimum 14.0 pct) 20,898 * Canada Western Red Spring (protein minimum 13.5 pct) 34,565 ** Canada Western Red Spring (protein minimum 13.5 pct) 34,410 **

Source: Ministry of Agriculture

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Varun H K)