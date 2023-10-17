Japan seeks 89,873 tons of food wheat via tender
Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) is seeking to buy a total of 89,873 metric tons of food-quality wheat from the United States and Canada in a regular tender that will close on Thursday.
Japan, the world’s sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of its second-most important staple after rice, buying a majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.
Details of the tender are as follows (in metric ton):
|COUNTRY
|TYPE
|QUANTITY
|U.S.
|Dark Northern Spring (protein minimum 14.0 pct)
|20,898
|*
|Canada
|Western Red Spring (protein minimum 13.5 pct)
|34,565
|**
|Canada
|Western Red Spring (protein minimum 13.5 pct)
|34,410
|**
Source: Ministry of Agriculture
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Varun H K)