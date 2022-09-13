Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Freight News / Japan seeks 97,373 tonnes of food wheat via tenders

Japan seeks 97,373 tonnes of food wheat via tenders

in Freight News 13/09/2022

Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) is seeking to buy 97,373 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States and Canada in regular tenders that will close on Thursday.

The world’s sixth-biggest wheat importer, Japan keeps a tight grip on imports of its second most important staple behind rice and buys the majority of it for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.

Details are as follows (in tonnes):

COUNTRY
TYPE
QUANTITY
U.S.
Dard Nothern Spring(protein minimum 14.0 pct)

31,120
*
Canada

Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)

32,460
**
Canada

Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)

33,793
**
* Arriving by Dec 31, 2022

** Loading between Oct 21 and Nov 20, 2022

Source: Ministry of Agriculture
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Fumika Inoue Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software