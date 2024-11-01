Japan September factory output rises more than expected

Japan’s factory output in September rose 1.4% from the previous month, versus a median market forecast for a 1% rise, government data showed on Thursday.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect seasonally adjusted output to jump 8.3% in October and fall 3.7% in November.

Separate data showed Japanese retail sales in September rose 0.5% from a year earlier, well below the median market forecast for a 2.3% rise.

Source: Reuters