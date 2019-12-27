Japan set to lighten crude slate amid tightening heavy crude supply

Japanese refiners may have little option but to increase the ratio of lighter crude oil it purchases in 2020 as global supply of heavy crude is expected to remain tight, industry officials and market sources in Tokyo said.

Market participants have been voicing their concerns over the tight heavy crude supply triggered by US sanctions on Iran and Venezuela, and the industry’s woes deepened after additional supply cuts, to take effect in January, were announced by OPEC and non-OPEC producers.

“The current concern in the crude oil market is the tightening of heavy crude supply,” Petroleum Association of Japan’s President Takashi Tsukioka said.

OPEC, Russia and nine other allies agreed earlier this month, to deepen collective output cuts by 503,000 b/d to 1.7 million b/d from January through March. Saudi Arabia took it even further, declaring it would voluntarily slash another 400,000 b/d of production beyond its new quota.

Although Japanese refiners have not received any notice from major Middle Eastern crude suppliers on term supply allocation cuts for January-loading cargoes, the end-users said they are keen to switch to lighter crude oil if heavy grades become scarce next year.

“In the event of seeing [less or] no availability of heavy crude oil, it is possible to procure light crude [instead],” Idemitsu Kosan’s general manager of crude and chemical feedstock Tomio Inagaki, said.

“There is plenty of alternative sources for lighter crude in the Middle East of course, as well as in the US,” Inagaki said.

Japanese refiners, however, would prefer to take more light crude from the Middle East, than the North American market, as most of their primary and secondary units are configured to mainly process Persian Gulf sour grades, industry sources said.

MURBAN CRUDE IN FAVOR

Ample supply of light-end Middle Eastern grades are available to trade freely on the spot market. This includes light sour crudes such as Abu Dhabi’s Murban, which saw heightened demand from Japan in the second half of 2019, according to sour crude traders based in Singapore.

Japan’s imports of Murban crude have been rising in recent months after domestic refiners started to process lighter grades — with sulfur content of less than 1% — in order to increase production of cleaner fuels that comply with the International Maritime Organization’s global sulfur cap on marine fuels from January 1.

Asia’s third biggest oil consumer in fact doubled its Murban crude oil imports from the UAE in October, compared with a year ago, boosting total imports from the emirates to 1.04 million b/d, up 37% on the year, latest data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed.

More Murban cargoes are slated to reach Japan over the coming months as refiners continue to favor the distillate-rich grade.

Fuji Oil for one, recently issued a spot tender seeking at least one 500,000-barrel cargo of the light sour crude for loading in February.

Earlier in December, the refiner has purchased two cargoes of medium sour Upper Zakum crude, one via a similar tender and one via private negotiations, according to market sources with close knowledge of the deals.

OTHER OPTIONS AMID EXPENSIVE DUBAI PRICES

With the additional OPEC cuts in place, Japanese refiners may also look at securing other means of feedstock supply to avoid paying high premiums for Middle Eastern crude barrels.

The physical Dubai crude market structure strengthened significantly in recent months, with the spread between Platts front-month cash Dubai and same-month Dubai swap averaging $2.70/b so far in the fourth-quarter, a record high average quarterly spread, Platts data showed.

Intermonth spreads for forward Dubai swaps remain firmly backwardated from January to December 2020, Platts forward curve assessments showed.

Other possible light crude feedstock options could include Kazakhstan’s CPC Blend on the back of rising production and Russia’s distillate-rich ESPO Blend, following the recent pipeline capacity expansion, multiple Japanese refiner sources told Platts.

Nearly 90% of Japanese crude imported from the Middle East is via term contracts, but this might change over 2020 as refiners grapple with higher prices for term barrels and choose instead to pick up incremental volumes from the spot market.

Japan’s largest refiner JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy is looking to reduce term crude oil imports from the Middle East in 2020 in order to diversify supply sources and adopt a flexible feedstock procurement strategy in preparation for stricter marine fuel sulfur requirements.

“We are looking to reduce fixed deals as much as possible in order to be able to buy light and heavy grades as needed on a spot basis,” Tsutomu Sugimori, president of parent company JXTG Holdings said in November.

