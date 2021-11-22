Japan Ship Centre Exhibited at Europort

JSC exhibited at Europort held at Rotterdam AHOY from the 2-5 November.

In the exhibition, Italy, Iran, Ukraine, Netherlands, Greece, Spain, Denmark, France, UK provided national pavilions, and other European marine manufacturers and offshore companies exhibited.

According to preliminary figures from the exhibition secretariat, some 800 maritime companies from 43 countries participated and almost 20,000 visitors from 79 countries worldwide.

The previous figures were 1,040 exhibitors (from 40 countries) and 26,076 visitors (from 93 countries), which means a decrease of about 23% in both exhibitors and visitors, but a lot of stands were very busy due to the resumption of in-person events.

The JSC stand was visited by almost 100 visitors and representatives were on hand to discuss the Japanese maritime industry and the work of JETRO.

The next Europort is scheduled to be held from 7-10 November 2023.

Source: Japan Ship Centre