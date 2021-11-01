Japan Ship Centre participates at Europort

With Europort’s strong emphasis on innovative technology and shipbuilding capabilities, London, UK-based Japan Ship Centre participates at the Europort 21 exhibition taking place in Rotterdam 1 – 5 November 2021, an ideal venue for it to showcase products and innovation of Japanese shipbuilders.

Japan has a strong position in world shipbuilding and its shipbuilders have a tradition of innovation in ship design, energy efficiency and environmental performance.

Currently combatting climate change is the most important issue and the IMO has set target dates for reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

This month the Japanese government announced it is joining the “net-zero by 2050” movement. To help achieve this the Japanese government is promoting the development and demonstration of zero-emission ships such as using ammonia and hydrogen as fuel.

Already in October Japan’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) has announced projects for ammonia-fuelled ships and reducing methane slip on LNG-fuelled ships. In addition, Japanese shipbuilders are working on many environmentally friendly ship design projects.

JSC stand can be found in Hall 8, No.8419 where representatives will be able to inform on Japanese Shipyard production and newbuildings and explain vision of Japanese shipbuilders for future ship design and technology.

Source: Japan Ship Centre (JSC)