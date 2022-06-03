Japan Ship Exporters’ Association to host decarbonization and zero-emission shipping seminar at Posidonia 2022

The Japan Ship Exporters’ Association (JSEA) are inviting interested participants of the upcoming international Posidonia exhibition to attend a free two-hour seminar at the exhibition location in the Metropolitan Expo Centre in Athens, Greece on the afternoon of June 7.

The seminar, entitled “Challenges by Japan” will be held in the Posidonia Seminar Room Central between 13:00 and 15:00 during which five companies will introduce their approach and challenges when tackling decarbonization and zero-emission shipping.

Mr. Tamotsu Saito, President, JSEA will open the conference followed by presentations from the Nihon Shipyard Co., Ltd on their approach to carbon neutrality, the Nippon Foundation on their Fully Autonomous Ship Project, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. on initiatives for decarbonization and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. on the development of a liquefied hydrogen carrier. Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK) will also make a presentation on their Zero Emission Transition Support Service. Closing remarks will be provided by the conference moderator, Mr. Hirotaka Mori, Director of the Japan Ship Centre (JETRO).

This seminar is supported by The Nippon Foundation. To register your participation, please visit: https://www.jsea.or.jp/en/seminar/

JSEA have been participating in the Posidonia exhibition since the first edition was held in 1969. On their 27th year, JSEA will represent the Japanese shipbuilding industry at the exhibition with the Japanese Marine Equipment Association (JSMEA) and nine shipbuilding companies in Hall 4, Booth 4.202.

Earlier this year, JSEA launched a digital platform that presents a virtual exhibition hall space to demonstrate the presence of the Japanese shipbuilding industry and to provide information to interested parties not attending in-person exhibitions. The platform features an online reproduction of the actual Japan Pavilion and visitors to the platform can access the same content as that displayed at the in-person booth at the Posidonia exhibition. This includes videos, panels, catalogues, and images of JSEA co-exhibitor ships.

Source: the Japan Ship Centre