Japan spot LNG contract price at $11.60/mmBtu last month

The average contract price for spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for shipment to Japan last month was $11.60 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), according to data from the Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (STATE-OWNED JOGMEC).

The average price of spot LNG cargoes that were contracted and arrived in Japan last month was was not disclosed.

Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (STATE-OWNED JOGMEC) surveys spot LNG cargoes bought by Japanese utilities and other importers, but excludes cargo-by-cargo deals linked to benchmarks such as the U.S. natural gas Henry Hub index.

It only publishes a price if there is a minimum of two eligible cargoes reported by buyers.

The following table lists the monthly average prices in mmBtu for contracted and arriving spot LNG cargoes. Prices are converted to delivery on an ex-ship basis.

