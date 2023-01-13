Japan spot LNG contract price was $30.80/mmBtu last month

The average contract price for spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for shipment to Japan last month was $30.80 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), data from the state-owned Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC) showed.

It did not disclose the average price of spot LNG cargoes that were contracted for and which arrived in Japan last month.

JOGMEC surveys spot LNG cargoes bought by Japanese utilities and other importers, but excludes cargo-by-cargo deals linked to benchmarks such as the U.S. natural gas Henry Hub index.

It only publishes a price if buyers report a minimum of two eligible cargoes.

Here are the monthly average prices in mmBtu for contracted and arriving spot LNG cargoes. Prices are converted to delivery on an ex-ship basis.

Source: Reuters