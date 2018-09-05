Japan to import 9,500 tonnes of feed wheat via tender

Japan will import 9,500 tonnes of feed-quality wheat for livestock use via a simultaneous buy and sell (SBS) auction that closed late on Wednesday, the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) said.

The ministry had sought 120,000 tonnes of feed wheat and 200,000 tonnes of feed barley to be loaded by Dec 31 and arrive in Japan by Feb 28, 2019, in the tender that is usually conducted weekly.

It sought the same quantity for each grain to be loaded and shipped during the same period in a similar tender that will be held on Sept 12.

Japan buys and sells its feed wheat and barley via so-called SBS auctions, in which end-users and importers specify the origin, price and quantity of grain, allowing millers to meet their varied needs for the feed grain.

Details of the results are below, with the quantity in tonnes and the average price in yen per tonne:

QUANTITY AVG IMPORT AVG SELL PRICE PRICE Feed wheat 9,500 N.A. N.A. Feed barley 0 N.A. N.A.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Yoko Matsudaira; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)