Japan to impose more controls on exports to South Korea, including oil products

The Japanese cabinet decided Friday that it will delist South Korea from its “White Countries” list, with effect from August 28, meaning Tokyo would impose additional procedures on exports to its East Asian neighbor for many items, including oil products.

“The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) hereby reemphasizes both its willingness to take strict measures against circumventions and other illicit exports, and the importance for exporters to exercise self-discipline in undertaking internal export control measures, regardless of export destinations or items to be exported,” METI said in a statement.

Under this decision, all exports including oil products, except for food and timber to South Korea will also be subject to the “catch-all control,” METI sources said.

Under the catch-all control, “an individual export license is required for exports of non-listed items, both goods and technologies,in case where there are concerns that the items in question could have military end-uses or be applicable to WMD-related activities.”

But METI sources said it is up to companies to decide whether exporting goods to be subject to request for the individual export license.

METI’s examination of Japanese export requests would take up to around 90 days on normal cases, with some possibly shorter or longer, the sources added.

The decision could impact Japanese refiners’ exports of oil products to South Korea, which was roughly 10% of Japan’s total oil products exported in 2018.

Japan exported 3.22 million kl (55,444 b/d) of oil products to South Korea in 2018, accounting for 10% of the total exports of 31.951 million kl (550,606 b/d), according to METI data.

Japanese refiners’ exports to South Korea include the transport of oil products to their leased storage facilities in the country.

Japanese refiner Idemitsu Kosan declined to comment on the government decision, adding that it will be monitoring the developing situation and responding as required. The other Japanese refiners have not responded to S&P Global Platts yet on their reaction to this decision.

The Japanese cabinet decision followed METI’s decision about a month ago to impose tighter controls on July 4 for export of fluorinated polyimide, resist, and hydrogen fluoride, and their relevant technologies, which may include technology transferred with exports of manufacturing equipment to South Korea, with relevant bulk licenses for those three items no longer applicable.

Source: Platts