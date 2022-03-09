Japan to seek 80,000 tonnes of feed wheat, 100,000 tonnes barley via tender

Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) said on Wednesday it would seek 80,000 tonnes of feed wheat and 100,000 tonnes of feed barley to be loaded by June 30 and to arrive in Japan by Aug. 25.

It said it would seek the grain via a simultaneous buy and sell (SBS) auction that will be held on March 16.

Japan buys and sells its feed wheat and barley via so-called SBS auctions, in which end-users and importers specify the origin, price and quantity of grain, allowing millers to meet their varied needs for the feed grain.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Yoko Matsudaira; Editing by Edmund Blair)