Japan to seek 80,000 tonnes of feed wheat and 100,000 tonnes barley via tender

in Freight News 13/01/2022

Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) said on Wednesday that it will seek 80,000 tonnes of feed wheat and 100,000 tonnes of feed barley to be loaded by Feb. 15 and arrive in Japan by March 17, via a simultaneous buy and sell (SBS) auction that will be held on Jan. 19.

Japan buys and sells its feed wheat and barley via so-called SBS auctions, in which end-users and importers specify the origin, price and quantity of grain, allowing millers to meet their varied needs for the feed grain.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Yoko Matsudaira; Editing by Louise Heavens)

