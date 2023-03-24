Japanese approval for SAILOR XTR VSAT antennas

Cobham Satcom, the leading provider of radio and satellite communication (satcom) solutions to the global maritime and land mobile sectors has received Japanese Radio Law certification for use of the innovative SAILOR 1000 XTR and SAILOR 600 XTR Ku VSAT antennas with the ST Engineering iDirect MDM3315 satellite modem.

The new modem option provides users with a supported platform for current and future usage whilst offering choice and availability with increased performance. This ensures that regional service providers can continue to offer highly reliable services with SAILOR XTR antennas as well as new capabilities to end-users.

The pairing of SAILOR XTR and the MDM3315 satellite modem unlocks high performance VSAT connectivity, giving Japanese coastal and deep sea satcom users faster internet with which to transform marine and business operations through diverse applications; from digital reporting and condition-based maintenance to improved crew communications for the large regional fishing fleets.

Together, SAILOR XTR and the MDM3315 satellite modem will provide more diversity for the two popular maritime broadband services, “JSATMarine” and “JSATMarine Light” provided by SKY Perfect JSAT in Japan. JSATMarine enables the fastest available Asian VSAT connectivity for deep-sea vessels with speed up to 50Mbps (downlink) and unlimited data at a fixed price.

JSAT Marine Light will also see a performance boost to support customers operating outside of its core LTE coverage, with low-price VSAT services offering speeds up to 6Mbps downlink.

“We are happy to hear that Cobham Satcom’s technology-leading and best performing VSAT antennas have received approval from Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (MIC) as it allows us to adopt SAILOR 1000 and 600 XTR Ku to secure high speed and reliability across our maritime satcom services, JSATMarine” said Yasuhiko Morita, Group President, Global Business Group, Space Business Unit, SKY Perfect JSAT.

SAILOR XTR’s unique and industry-first built-in Ethernet port enables seamless integration of a third-party device such as a cellular modem or a Wi-Fi access point, giving JSATMarine the possibility to move its JSATMarine Light LTE modem from the bridge on board to the SAILOR XTR dome, for more flexibility, and even better speed and reliability on terrestrial networks.

“We are pleased to support the SAILOR XTR antenna with our leading technology and this certification is significant for the Japanese market,” said Chris Insall, Head of Maritime, ST Engineering iDirect. “The MDM 3315 provides both a versatile and high-performance modem solution, with a typical increase in throughput of around 40%, resulting in the direct improvement of the customers’ connectivity experience and RoI.”

“Performance, dependability and future proofing were the major design factors of the SAILOR XTR antenna technology platform, but we are also seeing its unique features and details offering new use-cases, such as giving service providers the ability to elevate their LTE devices with simple plug and play ethernet in the radome,” said Stephan Romer Jørgensen, Sales Director, APAC, Cobham Satcom.

Source: Cobham Satcom