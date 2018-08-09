Japanese companies collaborate to expand LNG bunker fuel market

Recent News

  

in International Shipping News 09/08/2018

Japan’s Kyushu Electric Power has signed a memorandum of understanding with Saibu Gas, Chugoku Electric Power and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha to collaborate on commercialising and expanding the LNG bunker fuel market in Japan, according to Platts.

Japan is working on offering LNG bunkering in the port of Yokohama and hopes to expand the use of LNG as a marine fuel before the International Maritime Organization restrictions on sulphur emissions from ships come into force in 2020.
Source: Interfax Europe

