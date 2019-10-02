Japanese refiners start supplying IMO-compliant 0.5% sulfur bunker fuel oil

Japan’s top three refiners started on Tuesday supplying 0.5% sulfur bunker fuel oil that complies with the International Maritime Organization’s global sulfur limit for marine fuels from their refineries as they get ready for the IMO mandate taking effect in three months.

The IMO-compliant bunker fuel oil is now available at the majority of Japan’s refinery locations across the country, following the commercial start of IMO-compliant bunker fuel supply by JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy, Idemitsu Kosan and Cosmo Oil.

It also follows a conclusion by Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism in September that its series of trials using IMO-compliant bunker fuel oil from the three refiners all went smoothly on coastal vessels.

The IMO will cap global sulfur content in marine fuels at 0.5% on January 1, down from 3.5% now. This applies outside the designated emission control areas where the limit is already 0.1%. Shipowners will have to either burn cleaner, more expensive fuels or install scrubbers if they continue to burn high sulfur fuel oil, to comply with the rule.

BIG THREE

JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy, the largest Japanese refiner, started supplying 0.5% sulfur bunker fuel oil from its six refineries in Japan as well as at an oil terminal in Niigata in the country’s northwest as of Tuesday, a company spokesman said.

JXTG’s supply of 0.5% sulfur IMO-compliant bunker fuel oil is now available from its 145,000 b/d Sendai refinery in the northeast, 270,000 b/d Negishi refinery in Tokyo Bay, as well as from its 135,000 b/d Sakai refinery, its 320,200 b/d Mizushima refinery, its 120,000 b/d Marifu refinery in the west and its 136,000 b/d Oita refinery in the south west.

The refiner also plans to start supplying IMO-compliant bunker fuel oil from its 197,100 b/d Kashima refinery in the east coast and its 177,000 b/d Chiba refinery in Tokyo Bay, the spokesman said.

While JXTG also plans to start supplying IMO-compliant bunker fuel oil at its five other oil terminals in Muroran in the north, Sakaiminato in the west, Kitakyushu, Nagasaki and Kagoshima in the southwest, he declined to elaborate on scheduled starts of the supplies at the refineries and the oil terminals to be used.

The spokesman said that JXTG’s 0.5% sulfur bunker fuel oil supply is only available for ocean liners at its Sendai and Marifu refineries, with Kashima, Chiba, Negishi, Sakai, Mizushima and Oita refineries supplying IMO compliant fuel oil for both ocean liners and coastal vessels. He added that all of its IMO-compliant bunker fuel supply is available only for coastal vessels at the six oil terminals.

The spokesman added that JXTG’s 0.5% sulfur bunker fuel oil supply is only available for ocean liners at its Sendai and Marifu refineries, with all of its IMO-compliant bunker fuel supply available only for coastal vessels at the six oil terminals.

Cosmo Oil, the country’s third largest refiner, also confirmed the start of its 0.5% sulfur bunker fuel oil supply as of Tuesday at its 177,000 b/d Chiba refinery in Tokyo Bay, its 86,000 b/d Yokkaichi refinery in central Japan and its 100,000 b/d Sakai refinery in western Japan, a company official said.

Japan’s second largest refiner Idemitsu Kosan also confirmed its start of the IMO-compliant bunker fuel oil at a part of its six refineries across the country, said a company spokesman, declining to elaborate. Idemitsu also has a 6.57% stake in Fuji Oil, the operator of the 143,000 b/d Sodegaura refinery in Tokyo Bay.

SUPPLY SUSPENDED

JXTG and Cosmo Oil also confirmed Tuesday that the refiners had suspended the supply of 1.0% sulfur A-fuel oil in the domestic rack and waterborne markets as of Monday in return for shifting their focus to IMO-compliant bunker fuel supply.

A-fuel oil — a blend of gasoil and fuel oil in a 90:10 ratio — is one of the key products supplied by Japanese refiners used by industrial plants and coastal vessels, as well as for construction and agricultural machinery in the country.

Rack oil products are those that are transported by refiners and other independent suppliers over land by truck?loaded from either refinery tanks or secondary tanks outside the refinery. Waterborne oil products are primarily supplied by local refiners and major trading houses in Japan.

Market sources attributed Cosmo’s move to difficulties facing a lack of storage facilities for A-fuel oils with different sulfur content — 0.1%, 1.0% and 0.5%.

Idemitsu Kosan, however, has maintained its 1% sulfur A-fuel oil supply and will continue its supply, the spokesman said Tuesday.

After running a series of trials using IMO-compliant bunker fuel from the Japanese refiners from the end of June, MLIT said in September that there was no issue in using bunker fuel on various types of coastal vessels with sulfur levels of less than 0.5%, a kinematic viscosity of 17-42 CST and pour points between minus 22.5 C to 12.5 C.

MLIT said it has confirmed smooth switching of bunker fuels as well as normal navigation without any on a total of 12 coastal vessels, including steel materials, cement, LPG carriers, roll-on/roll-off ships as well as ferry and passenger-cargo vessels.

