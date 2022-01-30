We are pleased to announce that well-established Japanese Shipowner Mizuho Sangyo joins Baumarine by MaruKlav with the MV Coral Ring. Mizuho Sangyo is a reputable Shipowner established in 1947 and registered in 1960 in Imabari, Japan. MV Coral Ring was delivered to Baumarine by MaruKlav last 22nd January and is currently performing a NOPAC voyage on her first employment.

Mizuho Sangyo has historically had a close relationship with Marubeni and embarks on a closer relationship with Klaveness and other pool participants in MaruKlav.

Mr. Norikazu Ochi, President of Mizuho Sangyo said, “We look forward to working closely with the pool managers Marubeni and Klaveness, and believe that through close cooperation we can achieve that best earnings and most efficient trades for the vessel”.

Michael Jorgensen, Managing Director of Maruklav added, “It’s great to have another strong owner from Imabari, Japan joining Baumarine by MaruKlav. We are extremely happy to see we continue our fleet growth by adding more participants and strongly believe that, through close relationship with all of them, the world largest Panamax Pool will continue to be the optimal solution for Shipowners all over the world”.

Stronger Together!

Source: Klaveness