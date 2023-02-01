Japan’s 2022 oil imports rises 9.7% y/y to 2.73 mln bpd – METI

Japan’s crude oil imports rose 9.7% to 2.73 million barrels per day (158.64 million kilolitres) in 2022 from a year earlier, marking a second straight year of increases, preliminary data released by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) showed on Tuesday.

Oil imports rose last year as fuel demand continued to recover from the pandemic-induced slump in 2020.

Under METI’s data, crude oil imports represent the amount that directly enters refineries, oil stockpiling bases or oil terminals.

The country’s oil imports from Russia fell 60.2% from a year earlier to 35,548 bpd, accounting for a 1.3% of Japan’s total import, down from 3.6% in 2021, according to METI data.

For December, the nation’s crude oil imports fell 0.3% in December from a year earlier to 2.96 million bpd (14.58 million kl), marking a second consecutive month of declines, METI said.

Japan’s domestic oil product sales last month fell 4.7% from a year earlier to 3.06 million bpd, the data showed.

Gasoline sales dropped 0.8% to 836,854 bpd, while kerosene sales up 5.8% from a year earlier to 470,518 bpd.

The table below outlines Japan’s product sales, imports and other statistics for December. Figures are converted to bpd from kl unless otherwise noted. Inventory volumes are in millions or barrels. Percentage changes are based on bpd.

Source: Reuters