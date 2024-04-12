Japan’s April-June crude steel output seen falling 2.2% y/y, METI says

Japan’s crude steel output in the April-June quarter isforecast to decline by 2.2% from last year, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said.

Demand for steel products, including for exports, is forecast to fall 5.4% to 18.95 million metric tonnes, the ministry said, citing an industry survey, whileexports are forecast to fall 9.6%.

While a moderate recovery in automobile production is expected, construction and non-automobile manufacturing sectors are seen remaining sluggish, Miho Suzuki,deputy director of metal industries division at METI, told reporters.

“Demand for steel products may swing downward, as the industrial machinery sector, which is susceptible to foreign demand, is expected to decline overall,” Suzuki said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Varun H K)