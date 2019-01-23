Japan’s Astomos receives first LPG cargo from Ichthys at Nagasaki terminal

Japan’s biggest LPG supplier Astomos Energy said it has received its first LPG cargo from the Inpex-operated Ichthys project off northwestern Australia, which arrived Wednesday at a terminal in Nagasaki, Kyushu, as it moves to further diversify supply sources.

The announcement came after S&P Global Platts reported on January 8 that Astomos was expected to lift the 44,000 mt cargo, evenly split between propane and butane, on the VLGC Grace River as its first Ichthys shipment by the end of that week.

Astomos’s first Ichthys LPG cargo was discharged at the Kyushu LPG Fukushima terminal, which is owned 50% by Astomos and 50% by Eneos Globe, in southwestern Japan, the company said.

An Inpex spokesman said Wednesday that Astomos’ cargo on the Grace River had left the Ichthys terminal on January 13 as the third LPG shipment from the project.

Astomos has a sales and purchase agreement with Inpex Trading to buy Inpex’s equity lifting volumes, including those from minor stakeholders in the LPG produced from the Ichthys project.

Under the agreement, Astomos will buy up to 70% of Ichthys’ equity production volume for an unspecified period from Inpex Trading, a wholly owned unit of Inpex, on an FOB basis.

Once the project touches peak output of 1.6 million mt/year of LPG, Inpex Trading’s Ichthys lifting volumes — including from minor stakeholders — will be more than 1 million mt/year, according to Platts calculations.

Total holds a 30% stake in the Ichthys project, which is led by Japan’s upstream company Inpex with a 62.245% operating stake. Japanese LNG customers Tokyo Gas own 1.575%, Osaka Gas 1.2%, Kansai Electric Power 1.2%, Jera 0.735% and Toho Gas 0.42%, while Taiwan’s state-run CPC holds a 2.625% interest.

