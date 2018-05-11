Japan’s Cosmo Oil may substitute Iranian crude imports with Kuwaiti oil

Japanese refiner Cosmo Oil may substitute Iranian oil imports with Kuwaiti crude, if the company faces difficulty trading with Tehran following the US decision to re-impose sanctions on the OPEC producer, a senior company official Thursday said.

Speaking at an earnings press briefing, Cosmo Energy Holdings’ director and senior executive Kenichi Taki said the company was not overly concerned about the barriers blocking access to Iranian crude supply going forward.

Iranian grades account for 4%-5% of Cosmo’s crude feedstock imports and it can be altered with Kuwaiti crude or other grades, Taki said.

Cosmo Oil has a combined refining capacity of 363,000 b/d from three refineries in Japan.

Cosmo’s announcement did not come as a big surprise as various end-users in Japan, as well as in South Korea, have stepped up efforts to diversify their crude procurement sources as their trading activities with Tehran would be limited in the coming quarters, market participants said.

Japan’s largest refiner JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Wednesday said that it would consider seeking alternative supplies from the Middle East and West Africa if it was unable to maintain its Iranian crude oil imports.

In South Korea, SK Innovation recently said that the company had already sharply reduced Iranian condensate and crude imports, and increased light sweet crude imports from alternative sources such as Russia and Kazakhstan.

International buyers of Iranian oil have until November 4 to wind down contracts before the US re-imposes sanctions on the oil, energy, shipping and insurance sectors, a US Treasury Department fact sheet showed.

The US will also consider allowing countries to continue importing Iranian crude as long as they demonstrate that they are significantly reducing those volumes every 180 days, the fact sheet showed.

Source: Platts