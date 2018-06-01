Japan’s Cosmo Oil to lift 1 mln bbls WTI Midland crude in June – source

Japanese refiner Cosmo Oil has bought 1 million barrels of U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Midland crude to be loaded in June, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

“U.S. crude is becoming more and more competitive because WTI-Dubai has widened,” he said.

Prior to this, Cosmo Oil lifted 500,000 barrels of WTI Midland crude in April, co-loading the U.S. oil with Mexican crude onboard a supertanker, according to the source and shipping data on Eikon.

A company spokesman said Cosmo Oil buys U.S. crude from time to time, but he cannot provide details on the purchases.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Florence Tan and Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)