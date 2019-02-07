Japan’s crude stocks fall 5.4% week to 79.99 mil barrels Feb 2: PAJ

Recent News

  

07/02/2019

Japan’s crude oil stocks stood at 79.99 million barrels as of February 2, down 5.4% from the week before, the Petroleum Association of Japan said.

The crude stocks were also down 4.9% from a year earlier, S&P Global Platts data showed. PAJ data excludes floating storage and import barrels yet to arrive.

Unfinished oil stocks, or oil processed at refineries, totaled 46.67 million barrels as of February 2, down 2.1% from 47.67 million barrels the week before, PAJ said. But the stocks were up 9.4% from 42.68 million barrels a year earlier, Platts data showed.
Source: Platts

