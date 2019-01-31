Japan’s Dec ethanol imports slump 16% on year

Japan’s ethanol imports fell 8.45% month on month to 58,758 cu m in December 2018, and were lower by 16.18% year on year, Trade Statistics of Japan data released Wednesday showed.

Imports of undenatured ethanol totaled 58,758 cu m, with Brazil remaining the biggest supplier at 45,319 cu up from 44,792 cu m in November.

The US supplied 12,255 cu m also up from at 8,839 cu m in November.

Only 168 cu m of Pakistani cargoes landed into Japan in December down from 411 cu m in November.

For 2018, Brazil was also the biggest supplier of undenatured ethanol to Japan accounting for 370,419 cu m of the total 668,672 cum.

Pakistan accounted for 118,548 cu m and the US at 109,020 cu m.

Japan imported a negligible 0.037 cu m of denatured ethanol from the US in December.

Japan’s imports of denatured ethanol from Brazil for bio-ethyl tert-butyl ether, ETBE, was negligible in December versus 7,925 cu m in November.

In total, 59,692 cu m of Brazilian ethanol were imported in 2018 for ETBE use.

Market participants reported that most Japanese houses have booked cargoes until June 2019.

Negotiations for Brazilian B-grade for the new crop may begin in the middle of February or March.

Source: Platts