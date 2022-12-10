Japan’s Eneos says fuel exports from Kawasaki refinery continue despite crude unit outage
Japan’s top refiner Eneos Holdings said on Friday it continues to export oil products from its Kawasaki refinery despite an outage at a crude unit. The company shut the No. 3 crude distillation unit (CDU) with a capacity of 77,000 barrels per day on Nov. 25, a company official said. The official added that no restart date has been set. The Kawasaki refinery has a total crude processing capacity of 247,000 bpd.
Source: Reuters