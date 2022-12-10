Japan’s Eneos says fuel exports from Kawasaki refinery continue despite crude unit outage

Recent News

  

10/12/2022

Japan’s top refiner Eneos Holdings said on Friday it continues to export oil products from its Kawasaki refinery despite an outage at a crude unit. The company shut the No. 3 crude distillation unit (CDU) with a capacity of 77,000 barrels per day on Nov. 25, a company official said. The official added that no restart date has been set. The Kawasaki refinery has a total crude processing capacity of 247,000 bpd.
Source: Reuters

