Japan’s Fuji Oil buys Nov-loading MidEast crude – sources

Japanese refiner Fuji Oil has bought this week three cargoes of Middle East crude for November loading at higher premiums than the previous month, trade sources said.

It bought two cargoes of Banoco Arab Medium crude at premiums of about 50 cents a barrel to its official selling price (OSP) and one cargo of Upper Zakum crude at a premium of about 60 cents a barrel to its OSP, they said.

Spot premiums for Middle East crude jumped this week following attacks on Saudi oil facilities on Saturday that cut its production by nearly half.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Aditya Soni )