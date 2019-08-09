Japan’s Fuji Oil to cut Jul-Sep crude purchases amid issues at secondary units

Japanese refiner Fuji Oil expects to reduce its crude purchases by 211,000 kiloliters or 1.3 million barrels in the July-September quarter amid issues at unspecified secondary refining units at its sole 143,000 b/d Sodegaura refinery in Tokyo Bay, a company spokesman told S&P Global Platts Thursday.

The issues occurred when Fuji Oil was in the process of restarting the units after having restarted the sole 143,000 b/d crude distillation unit at the refinery on June 5, the spokesman said. The Sodegaura CDU maintenance started on May 17.

As a result of the secondary units facing issues, the Sodegaura refinery has been operating at around 80%-90%, below the normal level of close to 100%, the spokesman said.

Fuji Oil aims to resume its normal refining operations during the July-September quarter, the spokesman added.

Fuji Oil’s crude throughput volume is now expected to be about 3.229 million kiloliters in the April-September period, down 6% from its earlier forecast made in May.

Fuji Oil, which was one of Japan’s major importers of Iranian crude, said it is using Ecuadorian Napo as the main basis for replacing Iranian Heavy,blending it with other grades from the Middle East, including Abu Dhabi crudes and Qatar Marine.

The move by Fuji Oil comes after the US did not extend sanction waivers on the import of Iranian oil beyond May 2. Japan was one of eight countries affected by the decision.

Iranian oil accounted for over 20% of Fuji Oil’s crude requirements in fiscal 2018-19 (April-March), forcing the company to seek alternatives through spot and term deals.

Fuji Oil’s exposure to replace Iranian oil amounted to around 30,000 b/d, based on its crude distillation capacity of around 143,000 b/d at the Sodegaura refinery, according to Platts calculations.

Source: Platts